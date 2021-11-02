Energy Sector Update for 11/02/2021: MGY, MPLX, MMP

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell $0.40 to $83.65 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $0.09 to $84.62 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.28 higher at $5.47 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was rising less than 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was surging 5.2. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday, giving back an early 2% advance that followed it reporting a 134% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels to $283.6 million, topping Wall Street forecasts looking for $278.4 million in revenue for the September quarter.

MPLX (MPLX) was more than 2% higher after reporting Q3 net income of $0.74 per unit, up from $0.61 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share, while revenue grew 13.8% year-over-year, also exceeding Wall Street expectations. The natural gas gathering and processing partnership also declared a Q3 cash distribution of $1.28 per share, which includes a 2.5% increase for its base distribution over the prior quarter to $0.705 per unit.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) rose 1% after the storage and transportation company Q3 net income of $1.08 per share, up from $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.99 per share. Total revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $639.1 million, also exceeding the $629.3 million estimate.

