Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2023: FSLR, AVA, SUN, ENLC

Energy stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 1.6%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose 800,000 barrels in the week ended Oct. 27 following an increase of 1.4 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $80.66 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.2% to $84.83 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 2.4% to $3.49 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, First Solar (FSLR) shares rose 1% after it said Wednesday it agreed to supply electric utility company Swift Current Energy with 500 megawatts of advanced Series 7 thin-film modules that are expected to be delivered between 2027 and 2028.

Avista (AVA) shares jumped 6.5% after the company swung to Q3 profit and posted higher revenue, beating analysts' expectations.

Sunoco (SUN) shares gained 2.8% after the company reported Q3 net income of $2.95 per diluted unit, up from $0.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.22.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) reported Q3 net income of $0.06 per diluted share, down from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13. The stock rose 0.2%.

