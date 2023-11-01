News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2023: ENLC, CHK, OKE, XLE, USO, UNG

November 01, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 4.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.7% at $83.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 2.4% to $87.06 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.2% lower at $3.46 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) reported Q3 net income of $0.06 per diluted share, down from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13. EnLink Midstream shares were more than 4% higher pre-bell.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock was up more than 1% after it reported Q3 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.09, down from $5.06 a year earlier but still beating the $0.60 forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

ONEOK (OKE) shares were slightly advancing after it reported Q3 diluted earnings of $0.99, up from $0.96 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.05.

