News & Insights

Energy
AVA

Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2023: AVA, SUN, ENLC

November 01, 2023 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 800,000 barrels in the week ended Oct. 27 following an increase of 1.4 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.5% to $81.41 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.6% to $85.56 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.8% to $3.51 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Avista (AVA) shares jumped 5.6% after the company swung to Q3 profit and posted higher revenue, beating analysts' expectations.

Sunoco (SUN) shares rose 2.6% after the company reported Q3 net income of $2.95 per diluted unit, up from $0.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.22.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) reported Q3 net income of $0.06 per diluted share, down from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13. The stock fell 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVA
SUN
ENLC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.