Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2023: AVA, SUN, ENLC

Energy stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 0.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 800,000 barrels in the week ended Oct. 27 following an increase of 1.4 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.5% to $81.41 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.6% to $85.56 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.8% to $3.51 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Avista (AVA) shares jumped 5.6% after the company swung to Q3 profit and posted higher revenue, beating analysts' expectations.

Sunoco (SUN) shares rose 2.6% after the company reported Q3 net income of $2.95 per diluted unit, up from $0.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.22.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) reported Q3 net income of $0.06 per diluted share, down from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.13. The stock fell 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.