Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2022: SSL, PSX, MPC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 3%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.76% at $88.92 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.42% to $95.06 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 4.77% lower at $6.05 per 1 million BTU.

Sasol (SSL) was down more than 6% after saying its Sasol Financing USA unit has launched a $750 million guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bond offering due 2027.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was over 2% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $6.46 per share, up from $3.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.03.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was marginally advancing after it reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $7.81, up from $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $7.03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.