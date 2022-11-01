Energy
SSL

Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2022: SSL, PSX, MPC, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 3%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.76% at $88.92 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.42% to $95.06 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 4.77% lower at $6.05 per 1 million BTU.

Sasol (SSL) was down more than 6% after saying its Sasol Financing USA unit has launched a $750 million guaranteed senior unsecured convertible bond offering due 2027.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was over 2% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $6.46 per share, up from $3.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.03.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was marginally advancing after it reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $7.81, up from $0.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $7.03.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSLPSXMPCXLEUSO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular