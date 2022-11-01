Energy
Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2022: PFHC,USWS,ACDC,SUN,SSL,OTTR

Energy stocks extended their Tuesday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.04 higher at $88.37 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.95 to $94.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.64 to $5.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ProFrac Holding (PFHC) gained 0.3% after the hydraulic fracturing company Tuesday said it completed its $283 million stock swap and acquisition of US Well Services (USWS), issuing around 12.9 million of its class A common shares in exchange of for the target company's common and preferred stock and its equity-linked convertible notes. Separately, ProFrac said its common stock will begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select market using its new ACDC ticker symbol.

Sunoco (SUN) rose 2% after the motor fuels refinery and distribution company reported an increase in Q3 revenue to $6.59 billion from $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year and topping the two-analyst mean expecting $6.25 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30. Sunoco also said it acquired privately held petroleum distributor Peerless Oil & Chemicals for $70 million, with the deal expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders.

Among decliners, Sasol (SSL) slid 6.5% after the South African petro-chemicals company plans a $750 million offering of senior unsecured convertible bonds maturing in November 2027 with an expected coupon of between 4.0% and 4.5% yearly by its Sasol Financing USA subsidiary.

Otter Tail (OTTR) fell 7.3% after the electric utility company lowered its 2022 earnings forecast to a new range of $6.42 to $6.72 per share compared with its prior guidance expecting $6.83 to $7.13 per share and trailing the three-analyst consensus call expecting $7.02 per share.

