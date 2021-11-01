Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2021: PDCE,ENBL,OIS,DTM

Energy stocks continued to gain ground late in Monday's session, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) rising 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index jumped 2.7%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.48 higher at $84.05 per barrel amid expectations major producers will resist calls to increase production. Global benchmark Brent advanced $0.91 to $84.63 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.24 to $5.19 per million BTU.

In company news, PDC Energy (PDCE) shares rose 4.1% after the oil and natural gas driller announced plans to redeem the remaining $102.3 million of its 6.25% senior notes due 2025 on Dec. 1, paying 103.125% of the principal amount of the debt securities plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

Oil States International (OIS) was 4.2% higher after the well services company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.22 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.33 per share a year earlier, while revenue increased 4.2% to $140.5 million.

Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) climbed 3.4% after the gas pipelines operator reported Q3 net income of $0.24 per share compared with a net loss of $0.40 per share a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate for a profit of $0.22 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue rose more than 60% year-over-year to $956 million, also exceeding the average estimate of $783.4 million from two analysts.

DT Midstream (DTM) shares rose fractionally after the energy infrastructure company said Monday it will partner with Mitsubishi Power Americas to jointly develop hydrogen energy projects throughout the US, including the production, storage and transportation of liquefied or compressed hydrogen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.