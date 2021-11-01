Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2021: ENBL, OIS, DTM

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.66 to $84.23 per barrel, supported by rebounding post-pandemic demand and expectations major producers will resist calls to pump more crude. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.95 to $84.67 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.26 lower at $5.17 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was ahead 0.9% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was sinking 6.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.9% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.5%.

In company news, Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) climbed 3.1% after the oilfield services company Monday reported Q3 net income of $0.24 per share, reversing a $0.40 per share net loss during the same quarter last year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.22 per share. Revenue rose more than 60% year-over-year to $956 million, also exceeding the two-analyst mean looking for $783.4 million.

Oil States International (OIS) added 2.8% after the well-site services company reported a Q3 net loss of $0.22 per share, improving on a $0.33 per share loss during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 4.2% to $140.5 million.

DT Midstream (DTM) rose 1.1% after the energy infrastructure company Monday said it was partnering with Mitsubishi Power Americas to jointly develop hydrogen energy projects throughout the US, including the production, storage and transportation of either liquefied or compressed form of hydrogen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.