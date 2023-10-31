Energy Sector Update for 10/31/2023: USAC, BP, OTTR, CEIX

Energy stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index fell 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.4% to $81.13 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.1% to $87.41 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 6.7% to $3.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, USA Compression Partners (USAC) reported Q3 earnings Tuesday of $0.09 per diluted unit, swinging from a loss of $0.03 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.08. Its shares rose 1.8%.

BP (BP) shares were sliding more than 5% after it reported Q3 underlying replacement cost profit, a non-GAAP measure, of $1.15 per American depositary share, down from $2.59 a year earlier.

Otter Tail (OTTR) shares jumped 10% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Consol Energy (CEIX) slumped 12% after the company's Q3 results fell short of market estimates.

