Energy Sector Update for 10/31/2023: BP, OTTR, CEIX

Energy stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was 0.3% lower and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 0.2% to $82.16 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.2% to $87.62 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 6.9% to $3.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BP (BP) shares were sliding more than 4% after it reported Q3 underlying replacement cost profit, a non-GAAP measure, of $1.15 per American depositary share, down from $2.59 a year earlier.

Otter Tail (OTTR) shares jumped 10% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Consol Energy (CEIX) slumped 10% after the company's Q3 results fell short of market estimates.

