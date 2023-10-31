Energy Sector Update for 10/31/2023: BP, ETRN, MPC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.7% at $82.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.7% to $88.07 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.8% higher at $3.41 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) was declining by more than 4% after it reported Q3 underlying replacement cost profit, a non-GAAP measure, of $1.15 per American depositary share, down from $2.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $1.34, if comparable.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was gaining over 1% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, up from $0.09 a year earlier. Three of four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was slightly advancing after it reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $8.14, up from $7.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $7.75.

