News & Insights

Energy
BP

Energy Sector Update for 10/31/2023: BP, ETRN, MPC, XLE, USO, UNG

October 31, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) gaining 0.1% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.7% at $82.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.7% to $88.07 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.8% higher at $3.41 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) was declining by more than 4% after it reported Q3 underlying replacement cost profit, a non-GAAP measure, of $1.15 per American depositary share, down from $2.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $1.34, if comparable.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was gaining over 1% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.28 per diluted share, up from $0.09 a year earlier. Three of four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was slightly advancing after it reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $8.14, up from $7.81 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $7.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
ETRN
MPC
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.