Energy Sector Update for 10/31/2022: SXC, ARLP, PEG

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.2%, reversing a morning gain, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.0% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining $1.24 to $86.66 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.03 to $94.74 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.59 higher at $6.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SunCoke Energy (SXC) rose 6.8% after the metallurgical and thermal coal producer Monday reported Q3 net income of $0.49 per share, up from $0.27 during the same quarter last year and blowing past the two-analyst consensus expecting an $0.18 per share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. Q3 revenue also exceeded analyst estimates and the company said it expects non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to surpass the top end of its prior guidance of $285 million.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) fell 2% after reporting Q3 net income of $1.25 per limited partner unit, nearly trebling its $0.44 per unit profit during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.47 per share. Total revenue increased to $628.4 million from $415.4 million last year but also missed the $670.8 million Street view.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) also slid 2.0% after reporting a drop in its non-GAAP Q3 operating earnings to $0.86 per share, down from $0.98 a year earlier but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.82 per share. The electric utility also narrowed the forecast range for its non-GAAP operating earnings to $3.40 to $3.50 per share compared with its prior guidance looking for $3.35 to $3.55 per share.

