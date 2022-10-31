Energy Sector Update for 10/31/2022: SHEL, HLX, HAL, SLB, LIN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.7% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1.7% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 8% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.7% at $86.40 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.1% to $94.70 per barrel and natural gas futures were 11.1% higher at $6.31 per 1 million BTU.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) said it was awarded a deepwater well decommissioning contract by Shell (SHEL) unit Shell Brasil Petroleo. Financial terms were not disclosed. Shell was down more than 2% and Helix was over 1% lower recently.

Halliburton (HAL) said it has launched new drilling and well-testing offerings to help improve drilling performance efficiency and reduce carbon footprints in cementing activities. Halliburton was slipping 1.3% recently.

Schlumberger (SLB) said it has collaborated with Linde (LIN) on carbon capture, utilization and sequestration projects that look to quicken decarbonization efforts within the industrial and energy sectors. Schlumberger was recently declining by 0.3%.

