Energy Sector Update for 10/31/2022: CEG,SXC,ARLP,PEG

Energy stocks turned higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.37 lower at $86.53 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.08 to $94.69 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.67 to $6.34 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Constellation Energy (CEG) added 1.2% after the electric utility Monday said it will seek permission from federal regulators to operate its Clinton and Dresden nuclear power plants in Illinois by an additional 20 years until 2047 and 2051, respectively.

SunCoke Energy (SXC) rose 8% after the metallurgical and thermal coal producer Monday reported Q3 net income of $0.49 per share, up from $0.27 during the same quarter last year and blowing past the two-analyst consensus expecting an $0.18 per share profit for the three months ended Sept. 30. Q3 revenue also exceeded analyst estimates and the company said it expects non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to surpass the top end of its prior guidance of $285 million.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) climbed 0.1%, bouncing back from a midday decline, after reporting Q3 net income of $1.25 per limited partner unit, nearly trebling its $0.44 per unit profit during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.47 per share. Total revenue increased to $628.4 million from $415.4 million last year but also missed the $670.8 million Street view.

To the downside, Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) slid 2.2% after reporting a drop in its non-GAAP Q3 operating earnings to $0.86 per share, down from $0.98 a year earlier but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.82 per share. The electric utility also narrowed the forecast range for its non-GAAP operating earnings to $3.40 to $3.50 per share compared with its prior guidance looking for $3.35 to $3.55 per share.

