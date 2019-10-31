Energy
MUSA

Energy Sector Update for 10/31/2019: MUSA,EQT,HFC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.52%

CVX -0.39%

COP -0.07%

SLB -1.42%

OXY -2.03%

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling over 1.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was slipping 93 cents to $54.13 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was declining 37 cents to $60.24 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.66 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping more than 1.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was posting a 2% slide. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was sinking 2.4%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Murphy USA (MUSA) jumped 19% after the refinery and motor fuels retailer late Wednesday reported Q3 net income of $2.18 per share, improving on a $1.38 per share profit during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.46 per share. Total operating revenue declined 3.6% during the same quarter last year to $3.66 billion, also topping the $3.63 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) EQT Corp (EQT) climbed 6.6% after the oil and natural gas producer Thursday reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.16 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.19 per share loss. Revenue increased 2% over year-ago levels to $381 million.

(-) HollyFrontier (HFC) fell 3% on Thursday after the refinery company earlier reported declines in its adjusted Q3 net income and revenue compared with the same quarter last year. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.68 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $1.98 per share during the year-ago period while revenue fell 7.3% year-over-year to $4.42 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.43 per share and $4.20 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MUSA EQT HFC

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular