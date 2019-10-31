Energy Sector Update for 10/31/2019: MUSA,EQT,HFC

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling over 1.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was slipping 93 cents to $54.13 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was declining 37 cents to $60.24 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.66 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping more than 1.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was posting a 2% slide. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was sinking 2.4%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Murphy USA (MUSA) jumped 19% after the refinery and motor fuels retailer late Wednesday reported Q3 net income of $2.18 per share, improving on a $1.38 per share profit during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.46 per share. Total operating revenue declined 3.6% during the same quarter last year to $3.66 billion, also topping the $3.63 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) EQT Corp (EQT) climbed 6.6% after the oil and natural gas producer Thursday reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.16 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.19 per share loss. Revenue increased 2% over year-ago levels to $381 million.

(-) HollyFrontier (HFC) fell 3% on Thursday after the refinery company earlier reported declines in its adjusted Q3 net income and revenue compared with the same quarter last year. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.68 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $1.98 per share during the year-ago period while revenue fell 7.3% year-over-year to $4.42 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.43 per share and $4.20 billion, respectively.

