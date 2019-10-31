Energy Sector Update for 10/31/2019: MPC,MUSA,EQT,HFC

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks added to their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling almost 1.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 88 cents lower at $54.18 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract declined 38 cents to $60.23 per barrel. December natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $2.63 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Marathon Petroleum (MPC) dropped more than 3% on Thursday after announcing plans to spin off its Speedway retail business into a separate company and also saying CEO Gary Heminger will retire next year. The moves follow activist investors Elliott Management recently urging the company to split also spin off its refinery and infrastructure operations into independent firms along with Speedway. Marathon said it would retain Speedway's direct-dealer business, adding it also was beginning a search for a new chief executive for Speedway on top of its efforts to find a successor for Heminger.

In other sector news:

(+) Murphy USA (MUSA) jumped nearly 25% after the refinery and motor fuels retailer late Wednesday reported Q3 net income of $2.18 per share, improving on a $1.38 per share profit during the year-ago period and crushing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.46 per share. Total operating revenue declined 3.6% during the same quarter last year to $3.66 billion, also topping the $3.63 billion analyst mean.

(+) EQT Corp (EQT) climbed 7.6% after the oil and natural gas producer Thursday reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.16 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.19 per share loss. Revenue increased 2% over year-ago levels to $381 million.

(-) HollyFrontier (HFC) fell almost 4% on Thursday after the refinery company earlier reported declines in its adjusted Q3 net income and revenue compared with the same quarter last year. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.68 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $1.98 per share during the year-ago period while revenue fell 7.3% year-over-year to $4.42 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.43 per share and $4.20 billion, respectively.

