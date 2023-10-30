Energy Sector Update for 10/30/2023: CQP, ARLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down around 4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.9% at $83.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 1.7% to $88.94 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.8% lower at $3.35 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) shares were climbing past 4% after saying it set a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per unit, including a base amount of $0.775 and a variable amount of $0.255.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) reported Q3 earnings of $1.18 per limited partner unit, down from $1.25 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.32. Alliance Resource Partners stock was up nearly 2% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.