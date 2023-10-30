News & Insights

Energy
CQP

Energy Sector Update for 10/30/2023: CQP, ARLP, XLE, USO, UNG

October 30, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down around 4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.9% at $83.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 1.7% to $88.94 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.8% lower at $3.35 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) shares were climbing past 4% after saying it set a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per unit, including a base amount of $0.775 and a variable amount of $0.255.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) reported Q3 earnings of $1.18 per limited partner unit, down from $1.25 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.32. Alliance Resource Partners stock was up nearly 2% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CQP
ARLP
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.