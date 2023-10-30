Energy Sector Update for 10/30/2023: BP, AMTX, ETR, CVX

Energy stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index increasing 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index posted a 0.2% rise and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 3.6% to $82.47 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 3% to $87.84 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.7% lower at $3.36 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BP (BP) is looking to form joint ventures to boost production and cut costs at its US shale projects, Reuters reported Monday. Its shares were down 0.6%.

Aemetis (AMTX) shares jumped 7.6% after it said Monday its Universal Biofuels subsidiary was chosen by India's three government-controlled oil marketing companies to supply about $150 million of biodiesel.

Entergy (ETR) said Monday it has agreed to sell its gas distribution business in Louisiana to Bernhard Capital Partners for about $484 million in cash. Entergy rose 3.7%.

Chevron's (CVX) stock was up after Q3 results looks "overdone," BofA said Monday in a report, upgrading the oil giant to buy from neutral and increasing the price target to $200 from $190. Chevron was up 0.8%.

