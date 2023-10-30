Energy Sector Update for 10/30/2023: AMTX, ETR, CVX

Energy stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4%, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.03%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 4% to $82.19 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 3.5% to $86.38 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.1% lower at $3.35 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Aemetis (AMTX) shares jumped 8.8% after it said Monday its Universal Biofuels subsidiary was chosen by India's three government-controlled oil marketing companies to supply about $150 million of biodiesel.

Entergy (ETR) said Monday it has agreed to sell its gas distribution business in Louisiana to Bernhard Capital Partners for about $484 million in cash. Entergy rose 3.3%.

Chevron's (CVX) stock slump after Q3 results looks "overdone," BofA said Monday in a report, upgrading the oil giant to buy from neutral and increasing the price target to $200 from $190. Chevron was up 0.9%.

