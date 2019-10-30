Energy Sector Update for 10/30/2019: TOT, OKE, EC, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.22%

CVX: Flat

COP: Flat

SLB: -0.26%

OXY: Flat

Energy giants were mostly flat pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was down $0.05 at $55.49 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract gained $0.08 to $61.64 per barrel and December natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.70 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.09% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.04% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Total (TOT) was marginally higher after it reported a slump in third-quarter earnings due to a plunge in oil and natural gas prices but a surge in production in the period helped beat sales and profit forecasts. Revenue dropped to $42.54 billion during the three months that ended September 30, from $48.4 billion a year ago, but was still ahead of the $36.98 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Yahoo Finance.

(=) ONEOK (OKE) was flat as it reported a Q3 net income of $309.2 million, or $0.74 per share, lower than the year-ago net income of $313.9 million, or $0.75 per share and below the Street estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $0.75 per share.

(=) Ecopetrol (EC) was unchanged after it posted a Q3 net income attributable to owners of 3.011 trillion Colombian pesos ($893.2 million), 8.5% higher than the year-ago quarter net income of 2.775 trillion pesos.

