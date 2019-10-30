Energy Sector Update for 10/30/2019: PTR,MCF,HES,TOT

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.27%

CVX -1.82%

COP -3.59%

SLB -4.54%

OXY -2.16%

Energy stocks continued their declines Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling over 1.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 2.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 48 cents lower at $55.06 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract slid $1.07 lower to $60.52 per barrel. December natural gas futures rose 5 cents to $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) PetroChina (PTR) slid almost 5% lower after the oil and natural gas producer earlier Wednesday reported a drop in Q3 net income to RMB0.05 per share compared with an RMB0.12 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for RMB0.09 per share. Revenue grew 2.8% over the same quarter last year, rising to RMB618.14 billion and beating the RMB112.80 analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Total (TOT) was fractionally higher in late trade after the French energy major said its non-GAAP Q3 net income fell to $1.13 per share from $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year but still beat the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share.

(-) Hess (HES) fell more than 3% after the oil and natural gas producer swung to an adjusted net loss of $0.32 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.06 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

(-) Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) dropped almost 6% after saying it completed its $23 million purchase of 147,312 net acres in the western Anadarko basin in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle along with 12,560 acres in northern Louisiana from privately held Will Energy, paying $14.8 million in cash and issuing 3.5 million shares of its common stock.

