Energy Sector Update for 10/30/2019: MCF,HES,TOT

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 1.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 1.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was slipping 99 cents to $54.55 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was sliding 67 cents to $60.92 per barrel. December natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.68 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping more than 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was climbing more than 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.5% decline.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) dropped more than 5% after the company said it has completed its $23 million purchase of 147,312 net acres in the western Anadarko basin in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle along with 12,560 acres in northern Louisiana from privately held Will Energy, paying $14.8 million in cash and issuing 3.5 million shares of its common stock. The properties currently are producing around 1,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day, consisting of about 34% liquids.

In other sector news:

(+) Total (TOT) was fractionally higher after the French energy major said its non-GAAP Q3 net income fell to $1.13 per share from $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year but still beat the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share.

(-) Hess (HES) fell almost 5% after the oil and natural gas producer swung to an adjusted net loss of $0.32 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.06 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

