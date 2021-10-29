Energy Sector Update for 10/29/2021: SM

Energy stocks were mixed in premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) rose 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was lower by 1.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down by 3.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.69 at $82.12 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.44 to $83.22 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $22 lower at $5.56 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, SM Energy (SM) shares climbed 6% after the company reported a profit for Q3, reversing the prior-year quarter's loss.

Chevron (CVX) shares were 1.6% after reporting higher profit and revenue in its most recent quarter.

Petrobras (PBR) swung to profit in Q3 while revenue increased for the Brazilian state-owned energy producer. PBR shares were 2.1% lower in recent trading.

Eni (E) rose nearly 1% also reported a profit for the most recent quarter while revenue jumped for the Italian major.

