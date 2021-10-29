Energy Sector Update for 10/29/2021: NEU, XOM, SM

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.49 to $83.30 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.08 to $84.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.35 lower at $5.43 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was dropping 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was sliding 5.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.7%.

In company news, NewMarket (NEU) climbed 5.6% after the petroleum additives company authorized a new $500 million stock buyback program to run through the end of 2024 and replacing its existing share repurchase program that had been set to expire later this year.

SM Energy (SM) added 6.4% after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.74 per share, reversing a $0.05 per share adjusted loss last year, while revenue soared 170% higher to $760.2 million. The Street was looking for a $0.14 per share profit, excluding one-time items, on $520.8 million.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 0.5% after the energy giant reported better-than-expected Q3 results and said it plans to buy back up to $10 billion of its stock over a 12- to 24-month period beginning in 2022. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.58 per share during the September quarter, reversing an $0.18 adjusted loss last year, while revenue increased 59.7% to $73.79 billion. The Street was expecting a $1.52 per share non-GAAP profit on $72.66 billion in revenue.

