Energy Sector Update for 10/29/2021: LBRT, NEU, XOM, SM

Energy stocks were ending lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.76 higher at $83.57 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.06 to $84.38 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.36 to $5.43 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) fell 6.6% after Barclays lowered its price target for the company's shares to $15 although it also reiterated its overweight rating for the stock. The action follows Liberty earlier this week announcing plans to acquire shale sand company PropX for $13.5 million in cash and $76.5 million in Liberty shares. It also reported a wider-than-expected Q3 net loss of $0.22 per share.

To the upside, SM Energy (SM) added 6.2% after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.74 per share, reversing a $0.05 per share adjusted loss last year, while revenue soared 170% higher to $760.2 million. The Street was looking for a $0.14 per share profit, excluding one-time items, on $520.8 million.

NewMarket (NEU) climbed 6.1% after the petroleum additives company authorized a new $500 million stock buyback program to run through the end of 2024 and replacing its existing share repurchase program that had been set to expire later this year.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) rose 0.4% after the energy giant reported better-than-expected Q3 results and said it plans to buy back up to $10 billion of its stock over a 12- to 24-month period beginning in 2022. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.58 per share during the September quarter, reversing an $0.18 adjusted loss last year, while revenue increased 59.7% to $73.79 billion. The Street was expecting a $1.52 per share non-GAAP profit on $72.66 billion in revenue.

