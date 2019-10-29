Energy Sector Update for 10/29/2019: NOV,COP,CKH

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.35%

CVX +0.33%

COP +2.95%

SLB -1.14%

OXY +0.52%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.9% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was slipping 5 cents to $55.76 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was climbing 27 cents to $61.84 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 17 cents higher at $2.62 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining more than 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was racing 5% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was ahead nearly 2.5%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) National Oilwell Varco (NOV) was climbing 13.6% after the oilfield-services company late Monday reported an increase in adjusted Q3 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization compared with the same quarter last year, rising to $262 million from $245 million last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP EBITDA of $212.4 million for the three months ended Sept. 30.

In other sector news:

(+) ConocoPhillips (COP) rose 3% after the energy major reported non-GAAP net income of $0.82 per share, falling from a $1.36 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue declined 1% compared with year-ago levels to $10.1 billion but easily beat the $7.96 billion Street consensus.

(-) Seacor Holdings (CKH) dropped over 4% after reporting an 8.9% decline in Q3 revenue compared with the year-ago period to $200.7 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $220.3 million in revenue for the oilfield-services firm during the three months ended Sept. 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.