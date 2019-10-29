Energy Sector Update for 10/29/2019: CPST,NOV,COP,CKH

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.23%

CVX -0.25%

COP +2.81%

SLB -0.51%

OXY +0.45%

Energy stocks were ending mostly higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 27 cents lower to $55.54 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract declined 4 cents to $61.53 per barrel. November natural gas futures rose 15 cents to $2.60 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Capstone Turbine (CPST) jumped nearly 7% higher after saying one of its exclusive distributors made its first sale to an unnamed Indian oil and natural gas company, securing orders for two of Capstone's C65 microturbine power generators for a wellhead platform in the Arabian Sea. The microturbines will operate using excess gas released by the well, creating a reliable source of electricity for the entire platform.

In other sector news:

(+) National Oilwell Varco (NOV) was climbing 14% in late trade after the oilfield-services company Monday night reported a 6.9% increase in adjusted Q3 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization compared with the same quarter last year, rising to $262 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP EBITDA of $212.4 million for the three months ended Sept. 30.

(+) ConocoPhillips (COP) rose almost 3% after the energy major reported non-GAAP net income of $0.82 per share, falling from a $1.36 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue declined 1% compared with year-ago levels to $10.1 billion but easily beat the $7.96 billion Street consensus.

(-) Seacor Holdings (CKH) dropped 1% after reporting an 8.9% decline in Q3 revenue compared with the year-ago period to $200.7 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $220.3 million in revenue for the oilfield-services firm during the three months ended Sept. 30.

