Energy Sector Update for 10/29/2019: BP, COP, CKH, XOM, CVX, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.39%

CVX: -0.58%

COP: +0.13%

SLB: -1.48%

OXY: -0.69%

Most energy majors were slipping in pre-bell trading Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was down $1.06 at $54.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract lost $0.74 to $60.83 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 9 cents higher at $2.54 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.97% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.60% higher.

Early movers include:

(-) BP (BP), which was more than 2% lower after it missed earnings guidance for the third quarter as the impact of divestment in Alaska and lower production in its upstream business weighed. Sales and other operating revenue plunged to $68.29 billion from $79.47 billion a year ago, according to an earnings statement. That result, however, beat the market's expectations for $66.87 billion as per the average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

(-) ConocoPhillips (COP) was up marginally after the release of its Q3 results, with $0.82 in adjusted EPS that fell from $1.36 a year ago but topped the $0.74 average estimate from Capital IQ-polled analysts.

In other sector news:

(=) Seacor Holdings (CKH) was flat after it reported Q3 net earnings of $0.32 per share, down from $0.88 per share in the prior-year period. Revenue was $200.7 million, down from $220.3 million in the same period last year.

