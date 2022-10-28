Energy Sector Update for 10/28/2022: XOM, CVX, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.31% at $87.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.09% to $95.90 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.08% lower at $5.69 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was climbing by almost 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $4.45 per share, up from $1.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.80.

Chevron (CVX) was more than 1% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $5.56 per diluted share, up from $2.96 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $4.92.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) was advancing by nearly 4% after it reported Q3 earnings of $2.97 per diluted share, up from $0.43 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.12.

