Energy Sector Update for 10/28/2022: FTS, DTM, EQNR, CVX

Energy stocks still were narrowly higher shortly before Friday's closing bell, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising about 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.5% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.07 lower at $88.01 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was falling $1.07 to $95.89 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped $0.10 to $5.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Fortis (FTS) was nearly 1% higher in late trading after the Canadian electric utility company reporting Q3 net income and revenue beating analyst estimates for the September quarter. Excluding one-time items, it earned CA$0.71 ($0.52) per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 on CA$2.55 billion in sales, and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by CA$0.03 per share and CA$13.5 million, respectively.

Chevron (CVX) was advancing 0.7%, easing from a nearly 3% morning increase to a record high of $182.86 a share, after the energy major reported better-than-expected Q3 results, earning $5.56 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, on $66.64 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted Q3 profit of $4.92 per share on $61.44 billion in revenue.

Equinor (EQNR) rose 2.2% after the Norwegian energy major reported sharply improved Q3 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels and handily beating analyst estimates for the quarter. The company also declared an extraordinary cash dividend of $0.70 per share, up $0.20 per share from its most recent distribution to investors.

DT Midstream (DTM) added 3.3% after reporting Q3 operating earnings of $0.90 per share, up from $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. The natural gas pipeline and gathering firm raised its forecasts for non-GAAP 2022 and 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.