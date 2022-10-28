Energy Sector Update for 10/28/2022: DTM, EQNR, CVX

Energy stocks were edging higher this Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both climbing about 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 1.4% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.60 to $87.48 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was falling $1.73 to $95.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.24 lower at $5.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, DT Midstream (DTM) added 2.6% after reporting Q3 operating earnings of $0.90 per share, up from $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. The natural gas pipeline and gathering firm raised its forecasts for non-GAAP 2022 and 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Equinor (EQNR) rose 2.3% after the Norwegian energy major reported sharply improved Q3 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels and handily beating analyst estimates for the quarter. The company also declared an extraordinary cash dividend of $0.70 per share, up $0.20 per share from its most recent distribution to investors.

Chevron (CVX) was advancing 0.6%, easing from a nearly 3% morning increase to a record high of $182.86 a share, after the energy major reported better-than-expected Q3 results, earning $5.56 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, on $66.64 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted Q3 profit of $4.92 per share on $61.44 billion in revenue.

