Energy Sector Update for 10/28/2021: FLNC,PBF,MRO,RDS-A,RDS-B

Energy stocks were ending broadly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.4%.

In company news, Fluence Energy (FLNC) was over 25% higher late in its first day as a public company after the lithium-ion energy storage company priced an $868 million public offering of 31 million shares at $28 each, well above its expected $21 to $24 a share.

PBF Energy (PBF) rose 3.7% after the oil and natural gas producer reported Q3 adjusted net income of $0.49 per share, reversing a $3.49 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.03 per share loss. Revenue increased almost 96% over year-ago levels to $7.19 billion, also exceeding the $6.44 million Street view.

Marathon Oil (MRO) was 1.8% higher after the energy company increased its quarterly dividend by 20% over the previous quarter to $0.06 per share.

To the downside, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) fell 5% after the energy major reported a 36.4% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue to $60.04 billion but still trailing the two-analyst mean expecting $63.4 billion in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

