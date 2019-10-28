Energy Sector Update for 10/28/2019: SSL, EPD, KOS, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.22%

CVX: +0.36%

COP: +0.27%

SLB: +0.83%

OXY: +0.61%

Energy majors were advancing in pre-market trading Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was up $0.07 at $56.73 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract was up $0.08 at $62.10 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 8 cents higher at $2.38 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was flat while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.03% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Sasol (SSL), which was more than 11% higher after saying Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell, the petrochemical company's joint chief executive officers, will step down on Oct. 31, following the review of the Lake Charles Chemicals Project in Louisiana. Sasol also reported full-year core headline earnings of ZAR38.13 ($2.62) per share, up from ZAR36.38 last year.

In other sector news:

(-) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was gaining slightly after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.46 per share, down from $0.60 in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP earnings of $0.53 per share and adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share.

(+) Kosmos Energy (KOS) was marginally gaining after saying it has made a major gas discovery offshore Mauritania with the Orca-1 exploration well in the BirAllah area.

