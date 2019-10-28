Energy Sector Update for 10/28/2019: COG,SSL,KOS

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.88%

CVX -0.81%

COP -1.59%

SLB -0.48%

OXY -0.39%

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling slightly more than 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was slipping 84 cents to $55.82 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was declining 57 cents to $61.45 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 11 cents higher at $2.41 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking almost 1.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was climbing nearly 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline.

(-) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) dropped almost 3% after a Susquehanna downgrade of the company to neutral from positive previously and also reiterated its $21 price target for Cabot shares.

(+) Sasol (SSL) rose nearly 10% after the petrochemical company said co-CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell will step down on Oct. 31 following a review of cost over-runs at its Lake Charles Chemicals Project in Louisiana. Project costs ballooned to a range of $12.6 billion to $12.9 billion, up from an original estimate expecting between $11.6 billion and $11.8 billion, as technical glitches postponed the project several times.

(+) Kosmos Energy (KOS) climbed 2.6% after the oil and natural gas producer said it was extending the deadline for the proposed sale of a stake in its West Africa projects in 2020 to allow bidders to review new data after announcing a major natural gas discovery with its Orca-1 exploration well in the BirAllah area offshore Mauritania.

