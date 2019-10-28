Energy Sector Update for 10/28/2019: CLMT,COG,SSL,KOS

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks trimmed their earlier declines Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling less than 0.1% in late trade while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 85 cents lower at $55.81 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract declined 45 cents to $61.57 per barrel. November natural gas futures rose 15 cents to $2.45 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) was more than 1% higher after the specialty hydrocarbon and fuels refinery company Monday said H. Keith Jennings has been named chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. He will succeed West Griffin, who has announced plans to leave Calumet at the end of the year.

In other sector news:

(+) Sasol (SSL) rose 9.5% after the petrochemical company said co-CEOs Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell will step down on Oct. 31 following a review of cost over-runs at its Lake Charles Chemicals Project in Louisiana. Project costs ballooned to a range of $12.6 billion to $12.9 billion, up from an original estimate expecting between $11.6 billion and $11.8 billion, as technical glitches postponed the project several times.

(+) Kosmos Energy (KOS) climbed 2% after the oil and natural gas producer said it was extending the deadline for the proposed sale of a stake in its West Africa projects in 2020 to allow bidders to review new data after announcing a major natural gas discovery with its Orca-1 exploration well in the BirAllah area offshore Mauritania.

(-) Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) dropped more than 3% after a Susquehanna downgrade of the company to neutral from positive previously and also reiterated its $21 price target for Cabot shares.

