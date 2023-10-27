News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 10/27/2023: VVPR, CVX, XOM, PSX

October 27, 2023

Energy stocks fell late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index slid 1.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2% to $84.91 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 2.2% to $89.88 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.6% to $3.16 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, VivoPower International (VVPR) shares were litle changed it said its board approved a plan to spin off most of its Caret business unit's portfolio, representing up to 10 solar projects totaling 586 megawatts.

Chevron (CVX) shares slumped 6.7%. The company's Q3 adjusted earnings declined more than analysts expected amid lower upstream realizations and commodity prices.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Friday reported better-than-expected Q3 results, driven by higher crude prices. Its shares still dropped 2.3%.

Phillips 66 (PSX) shares rose 0.7% even after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $4.63 per share, down from $6.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.73.

