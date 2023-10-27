Energy Sector Update for 10/27/2023: CVX, XOM, PSX

Energy stocks declined Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index slid 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.5% to $84.44 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 2% to $89.72 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures gained 0.5% to $3.229 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Chevron (CVX) shares slumped 6%. The company's Q3 adjusted earnings declined more than analysts expected amid lower upstream realizations and commodity prices.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Friday reported better-than-expected Q3 results, driven by higher crude prices. Its shares still dropped 2.2%.

Phillips 66 (PSX) shares rose 1.1% even after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $4.63 per share, down from $6.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.73.

