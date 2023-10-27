Energy Sector Update for 10/27/2023: CVX, XOM, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.9% at $84.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.6% to $89.34 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.9% higher at $3.34 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) was declining by over 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.05 per diluted share, down from $5.56 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance expected $3.33.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share, down from $4.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expected $2.24. Exxon Mobil was advancing 0.4% in premarket activity.

Petrobras (PBR) was climbing 3% after it reported Q3 total production of 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 2.6 million boe/d a year earlier.

