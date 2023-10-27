News & Insights

Energy
CVX

Energy Sector Update for 10/27/2023: CVX, XOM, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

October 27, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) declining by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.9% at $84.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.6% to $89.34 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.9% higher at $3.34 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) was declining by over 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.05 per diluted share, down from $5.56 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance expected $3.33.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share, down from $4.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo Finance expected $2.24. Exxon Mobil was advancing 0.4% in premarket activity.

Petrobras (PBR) was climbing 3% after it reported Q3 total production of 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 2.6 million boe/d a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
XOM
PBR
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.