Energy Sector Update for 10/27/2022: OII, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were moving higher premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing 1.6%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 2.5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.6% at $89.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.2% to $96.79 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1% lower at $5.55 per 1 million BTU.

Oceaneering International (OII) was gaining over 10% in value after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share a year earlier. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.14.

Shell (SHEL) was nearly 5% higher after it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, up from $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.25.

