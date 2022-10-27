Energy Sector Update for 10/27/2022: ARCH, MEOH, MMP

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.4% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.33 to $89.24 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.09 to $96.78 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were $0.29 lower at $5.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Arch Resources (ARCH) rose almost 13% after the thermal coal producer reported Q3 net income of $8.68 per share, up from $4.92 during the same quarter last year, while revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 increased to $863.8 million from $594.4 million. It also raised its quarterly cash dividend to $10.75 per share from $6.

Methanex (MEOH) added 4% after the Canadian methanol producer overnight reported non-GAAP net income of $0.69 per share, down from $1.29 per share during the year-ago quarter but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. Revenue also declined during the three months ended Sept. 30, falling to $1.01 billion from $1.08 billion during the same quarter in 2021 but also topped the $946.8 million analyst mean.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) gained 1.4% after the pipeline company reported Q3 net income of $1.59 per unit, up from $1.08 during the prior-year quarter and blowing past the Capital IQ-polled consensus for $1.14. Revenue also exceeded analyst estimates for the quarter, and the company raised its FY22 earnings forecast above Street views.

