Energy Sector Update for 10/26/2023: TTE, VLO, FTI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slipping by 0.7% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.9% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2.4% at $83.35 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent fell 2% to $88.33 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.9% higher at $3.04 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, down from $3.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.50. TotalEnergies was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

Valero Energy (VLO) reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $7.49, up from $7.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $7.32. Valero Energy was slightly lower pre-bell.

TechnipFMC (FTI) was over 1% higher after it posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.21, up from $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.19.

