Energy Sector Update for 10/26/2023: COP, FTI, TTE

Energy stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 2% to $83.73 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.9% to $88.45 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 74 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 20, below the 79 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 97 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped almost 4.6% to $3.15 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ConocoPhillips (COP) is exploring a bid for privately held energy producer CrownRock valued at between $10 billion and $15 billion, Reuters reported Thursday. ConocoPhillips shares were falling 1.8%.

TechnipFMC (FTI) shares jumped 7% after it posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.21, up from $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.19.

TotalEnergies (TTE) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, down from $3.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.50. TotalEnergies was down 0.2%.

