Energy
CNP

Energy Sector Update for 10/26/2023: CNP, COP, FTI, TTE

October 26, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks declined in late Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 2.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 2.4% to $83.31 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 2.3% to $88.02 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose 74 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 20, below the 79 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following the gain of 97 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 8.5% to $3.267 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CenterPoint Energy (CNP) reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, up from $0.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.35. Its shares rose 0.5%.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is exploring a bid for closely held energy producer CrownRock valued at $10 billion to $15 billion, Reuters reported Thursday. ConocoPhillips shares fell 1.8%.

TechnipFMC (FTI) shares jumped 9.5% after the company posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.21, up from $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.19.

TotalEnergies (TTE) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, down from $3.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.50. TotalEnergies stock rose 0.2%.

