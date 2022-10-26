Energy Sector Update for 10/26/2022: RES, WFRD, HES, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing 0.5%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.2% at $86.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.8% to $94.27 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.9% lower at $5.40 per 1 million BTU.

RPC (RES) was climbing about 3% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, up from $0.02 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.23.

Weatherford International (WFRD) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.40 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.63 per share a year earlier.

Hess (HES) was nearly 1% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.89 per diluted share, up from $0.28 a year earlier. That matched the average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

