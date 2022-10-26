Energy Sector Update for 10/26/2022: CHX, WFRD, HES, XOM

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $2.73 to $88.05 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels during the seven days ended Oct. 21 compared with market expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel increase last week.

North Sea Brent crude was advancing $2.29 to $95.81 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 lower at $5.53 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ChampionX (CHX) rose over 17% after the oilfield-services company overnight reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue topping analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30 and it also sees its Q4 revenue beating Wall Street expectations. The company late Tuesday also increased its existing stock buyback program by another $250 million to a new total of $750 million.

Weatherford International (WFRD) gained 9.6% after the energy services firm swung to a non-GAAP Q3 profit of $0.40 per share, reversing its $0.63 per share net loss during the same quarter in 2021, while revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $1.12 billion, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $1.11 billion in Q3 revenue.

Hess (HES) added 4.4% after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.89 per share, up from $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue rose to $3.16 billion compared with $1.81 billion a year ago and beating the Capital IQ looking for $2.91 billion in Q3 revenue. Hess shares also were finding support from Exxon Mobil (XOM) Wednesday saying it made two discoveries at the Sailfin-1 and Yarrow-1 wells offshore of Guyana, where a Hess subsidiary owns a 30% stake.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.