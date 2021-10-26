Energy Sector Update for 10/26/2021: RDS-A,RDS-B,DEN,TTE

Energy stocks turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.92 to $84.68 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.41 to $86.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.1 lower at $5.78 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was ahead 1.3%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was sliding 3.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% decline, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 1.2%.

In company news, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was 0.7% lower after its US retail and convenience store subsidiary announced plans to acquire 248 gas stations from the Landmark group of companies, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal also includes supply agreements with another 117 independently operated fuel and convenience stores.

TotalEnergies (TTE) turned 0.8% lower, giving back a small morning gain after announcing a new partnership with Plastic Energy and Freepoint Eco-Systems to build an advanced recycling plant in Texas that transforms end-of-oil plastic waste into recycled feedstock called TACOIL.

Among gainers, Denbury (DEN) was fractionally higher after signing a memorandum of understanding with Mitsui E&P USA to jointly evaluate potential opportunities to develop carbon-negative oil assets on the US Gulf Coast.

