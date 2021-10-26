Energy Sector Update for 10/26/2021: BKR,RDS-A,RDS-B,DEN,TTE

Energy stocks stabilized this afternoon as crude oil prices increased, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.4% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.89 higher at $84.65 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.42 to $86.41 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.02 to $5.88 per 1 million BTU, paring a much larger decline earlier Tuesday.

In company news, Baker Hughes (BKR) climbed 2.5% after the oilfield services company announced a multi-year commercial alliance with privately held Augury that will also see Baker Hughes taking an undisclosed minority stake in the industrial sensors and analytics company.

Denbury (DEN) rose fractionally after signing a memorandum of understanding with Mitsui E&P USA to jointly evaluate potential opportunities developing carbon-negative oil assets on the US Gulf Coast.

Among decliners, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was 0.4% lower after its US retail and convenience store subsidiary announced plans to acquire 248 gas stations from the Landmark group of companies in addition to securing supply agreements with another 117 independent fuel and convenience stores.

TotalEnergies (TTE) turned 0.3% lower, giving back a small morning gain after announcing a new partnership with Plastic Energy and Freepoint Eco-Systems to build an advanced recycling plant in Texas that transforms end-of-oil plastic waste into recycled feedstock called TACOIL.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.