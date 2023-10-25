Energy Sector Update for 10/25/2023: SHEL, LNZA, WM

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down 1.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was fractionally lower.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 20 following a decrease of 4.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 1.9% to $85.30 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 2.2% to $89.97 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.8% higher at $2.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) will lay off about 15% of the workforce in its low-carbon solutions division and reduce its hydrogen business, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Shell rose 0.4%.

Waste Management (WM) shares rose over 5% following its Q3 results late Tuesday.

LanzaTech Global (LNZA) said it formed a joint venture with Olayan Financing in Saudi Arabia to advance the commercial deployment of its carbon recycling technology in challenging industries in the country. LanzaTech gained 4.1%.

