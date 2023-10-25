News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 10/25/2023: OGS, SHEL, WM, LNZA

October 25, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Energy stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) fractionally lower.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was down 1.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.3%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 1.4 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 20 following a decrease of 4.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 1.8% to $85.22 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 2.2% to $90.04 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were fractionally lower at $3.35 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, ONE Gas (OGS) shares dropped 1.5% after BofA Securities downgraded the company to underperform from neutral.

Shell (SHEL) will lay off about 15% of the workforce in its low-carbon solutions division and reduce its hydrogen business, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Shell rose 0.6%.

Waste Management (WM) shares rose over 5% following its Q3 results late Tuesday.

LanzaTech Global (LNZA) said it formed a joint venture with Olayan Financing in Saudi Arabia to advance the commercial deployment of its carbon recycling technology in challenging industries in the country. LanzaTech gained 1.8%.

