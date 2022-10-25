Energy
Energy Sector Update for 10/25/2022: RRC, VLO, HAL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.48%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.60%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.41% at $84.23 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.66% to $92.64 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 3.12% higher at $5.35 per 1 million BTU.

Range Resources (RRC) was slightly advancing after it reported Q3 adjusted net income of $1.37 per diluted share, up from $0.52 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.41 per share.

Valero Energy (VLO) reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $7.14, assuming dilution, up from $1.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $6.95. Valero Energy was recently down more than 1%.

Halliburton (HAL) was marginally higher after it reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.60, up from $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.56.

